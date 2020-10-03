1/
Gladys "Tootie" Palmer
JEFFERSON CITY - Gladys "Tootie" Palmer, 92, of Stover, died Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Jefferson City. Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, at the Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home in Stover with a prayer service at 4 p.m. Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at the St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Stover. Burial will be in the St. Paul's Lutheran Cemetery in Stover. Arrangements are under the direction of Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Homes - Stover
OCT
5
Funeral service
10:30 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Homes - Stover
204 W. 3rd St.
Stover, MO 65078
(573) 377-2212
