COLUMBIA - Glen David Allee, Otterville, went to be with the Lord Sunday, March 31, 2019, University of Columbia Hospital, surrounded by his loving family after a battle with cancer.

Glen was born November 6, 1953, in California, MO, to William Armon and Eddyth Carol (Kesterson) Allee.

Glen graduated from Otterville School in 1972. He held various jobs including manufacturing, trucking, and his favorite job in residential and commercial construction. He started his own business and completed many projects for friends and family. Glen retired in 2015. He loved being outdoors and enjoyed horseback riding, hunting, shooting skeet, but his real love was fishing as long as his main love, Mona, was there to clean his catch.

Glen married Mona (Smith) Allee on March 14, 1996, in Sedalia, MO, who survives of the home. Also surviving are a son, Adam Allee (Brooke); four stepchildren, who he loved and raised as his own, Jamie Ditzfeld, Holly Rogers, Eric Wiser, and Kristi Wiser; four grandchildren, Landon, Kaleb, Braden, and Brysen; a brother, Irvin Allee (Jackie); three sisters, June Frontera, Dixie Rowan, and Mae Meyer (Harvey); two sisters-in-law, Ruth Allee and Mary Allee, all of Sedalia; and numerous nieces and nephews. Glen and Mona also have a special second family of friends that they enjoy spending time with at the lake.

Glen was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Ray, Jack, and Paul Allee; three sisters, Cleo Anderson, Fay Mullins, and Joy Shirley; and a stepdaughter, Brandi Wiser.

1001 S. Limit Ave

Sedalia , MO 65301

Funeral Home Details

