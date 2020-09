Or Copy this URL to Share

SEDALIA - Glen Michael Naylor, 41, of Sedalia, died Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at his home. A funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel in Sedalia. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until service time at the chapel. Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel.

