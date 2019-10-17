Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenda Gregory (Holliday) Veulemans. View Sign Service Information Meisenheimer Funeral Homes - Tipton 545 Highway 50 E Tipton , MO 65081 (660)-433-2093 Visitation 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Meisenheimer Funeral Homes - Tipton 545 Highway 50 E Tipton , MO 65081 View Map Rosary 7:00 PM Meisenheimer Funeral Homes - Tipton 545 Highway 50 E Tipton , MO 65081 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM St. Andrews Catholic Church Tipton , MO View Map Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Glenda Gregory Holliday Veulemans passed into the care of our Lord at her home in Sedalia, MO. She was 87 years old when she left us on Thursday, October 17, 2019.

Our wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend was born November 17, 1931, in Bunceton, MO, daughter of Glenn Robertson Holliday and Dorothy Alexander Holliday. The attending physician was paid with a stove. How times have changed.

She graduated from Bunceton High School in 1949 and went to work at First National Bank in Kansas City, MO, as a IBM Punch Card operator. They said she was one of the fastest typists they had ever had.

Glenda is survived by her husband of 68 years, Jack; daughters Jennifer Vanderlinden (Ben) and Lori Cook (Kent); grandsons, Jordan Cook, Zachary Cook, and Nathan Vanderlinden, and granddaughter Heather Vanderlinden; 28 nieces and nephews; 6 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great-grandchild; brother James Holliday (Mary); sister Gail Ekstrom (Cal); and sister Patricia Perkins (Gary).

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Philip, who was only ten days old; sister Betty Holliday Bestgen; and sister Kathleen Holliday McClelland.

Glenda married Jack Veulemans on June 9, 1951, at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Tipton, MO. The reception was held at the Holliday home in Bunceton. It was attended by a large crowd of family and friends. In fact, cars were parked on both sides of the street from downtown Bunceton out to Bud's Place. It was truly a match made in heaven. Their children were the blessings of their lives.

Over the years, Glenda and Jack made many friends. They traveled all over the world with family and friends throughout their married lives. They possessed an amazing gift for hospitality and they entertained throughout the years.

Christmas was Glenda's favorite holiday. She loved to decorate, shop for gifts, wrap beautiful presents, bake and cook delicious meals for their friends and family. Their door was always open and no one went away hungry.

Glenda was a master seamstress and loved to sew clothes for their girls. She won a blue ribbon at the Missouri State Fair for a suit she made in 4-H. Her mother sparked an interest in sewing and taught her the craft when she was a young girl. She pieced amazing quilts and crocheted beautiful afghans. Ceramics, decoupage, working with stained glass, gardening, and canning were only a few creative gifts she mastered. She could do anything she put her mind to. Glenda was passionate about golf and was an avid golfer.

She was a member of Saint Andrews Church in Tipton, the Tipton Garden Club, the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Tipton Country Club, and the Red Hat Society.

She will be greatly missed by all her family and everyone who knew her.

Memorial contributions are suggested to St Andrew Catholic Church, Tipton MO or Crossroads Hospice, Warrensburg, MO in lieu of flowers.

