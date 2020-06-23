SEDALIA - Glenda Lee Allison Wilson, 80, of Cole Camp, passed away Monday, June 15, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center, Sedalia.

She was born on September 3, 1939, in Osage Beach in Camden County, Missouri, a daughter of William Lloyd and Eva Lee (Ahart) Allison.

Her mother passed away when she was seven-years-old and she moved to the Detroit, Michigan, area to live with her aunt. When she was sixteen, she moved back to Sedalia to live with her Dad and graduated from Smith-Cotton High School in 1957. Later that same year, she married Raymond Lee Heinaman and the couple was blessed with two children, Vivian and Richard. She was then united in marriage to James Alfred Wilson, who was widowed with three children. The family moved to Warrensburg, where she made uniforms at Unitog, was a cook for the Johnson County Memorial Hospital, and ran concessions at the auction house in Warrensburg.

Around 1980, they moved to Chilhowee, where she helped James take care of the hogs and worked at the Salvation Army Store in Warrensburg until retiring in 2015. After her retirement, she moved to Cole Camp to live closer to her sister. Glenda loved to sew, quilt, read, work puzzles, and attend garage sales, flea markets, and auctions. She was an avid bowler for many years, bowling in several leagues and even won a State Championship in 1991.

She is survived by two daughters, Sherry (Wilson) Reed of Warrensburg and Vivian (Heinaman) Gray and her husband David of Vancouver, Washington; three sons, Jimmy Dale Wilson of Warrensburg, Larry and Lynn Wilson of Leeton, and Richard "Rick" Heinaman and his wife Patti of Waco, Texas; two sisters, Charlene Ollila and her husband Les of Dunbar, Wisconsin, and Patricia Dierker of Cole Camp; a brother, Gene Allison of Kansas City; and several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Eva Lee Allison, her husband, James A. Wilson in 2003, a sister, Evalynne Richardson Fisk, and an infant sister, Rose Marie Allison.

Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, at the Jaycee Hall in Cole Camp with visitation to follow. Committal services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Conway Cemetery, Osage Beach.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp.

