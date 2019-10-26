Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Glenna Sue Kohues. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

CLINTON - Glenna Sue Kohues, 59, of Ionia, MO, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton, MO.

She was born December 28, 1959, in Warrensburg, MO, a daughter of Clarence E. and Thelda O. Sallee. On May 28, 1993 in Windsor, MO, she married Michael T. Kohues who preceded her in death on July 13, 1994.

Sue was working as an Elementary fifth and sixth grade teacher at the Green Ridge School. She enjoyed visiting state and national parks. She will be remembered for her love of teaching.

Survivors include her companion, Stan Dillon, of the home; son, Scott Dillon (Brooke); granddaughter, Finley Dillon; siblings, Shirley Scrape of La Monte, MO, Flora Jean Gilger of Bois D'Arc, MO, Betty Sallee of Sedalia, MO, Fred Dean Sallee of Sedalia, MO, and Delores "Dee" Vogler of Sedalia, MO.

In addition to both of her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Quinton Edward Sallee.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at the Green Ridge School Gymnasium.

Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia.

Burial will be in La Monte Cemetery.

