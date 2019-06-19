Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Grace A. Branaugh. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Grace A. Branaugh, 90, formerly of Stover, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia.

She was born December 1, 1928, in Chula, MO, a daughter of Robert Lee and Neva (Trumbo) Billings. On September 13, 1952, in Yankton, SD, she married Walter Branaugh who preceded her in death on November 8, 2009.

Grace attended First United Methodist Church Celebration Center in Sedalia. She enjoyed vegetable gardening and quilting.

Survivors include three children, Harry Hayes of Hughesville, MO, Darrel Hayes of Mesa, AZ and Merry Moore of Sedalia, MO; six grandchildren and several great- and great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to both of her parents and her husband she was preceded in death by a son-in-law; Rusty Moore, daughter-in-law; Pauline Hayes, four siblings, Ernest, Ronald, Marie and Maxine.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019, at the funeral home with Rev. Jim Downing officiating.

Casket bearers will be Jeff Hayes, Brad Hayes, Donnie Moore, James Moore, Michael Hayes, Clint Hayes and Jay Moore.

Burial will be held at a later date at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the donor's choice. SEDALIA - Grace A. Branaugh, 90, formerly of Stover, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Bothwell Regional Health Center in Sedalia.She was born December 1, 1928, in Chula, MO, a daughter of Robert Lee and Neva (Trumbo) Billings. On September 13, 1952, in Yankton, SD, she married Walter Branaugh who preceded her in death on November 8, 2009.Grace attended First United Methodist Church Celebration Center in Sedalia. She enjoyed vegetable gardening and quilting.Survivors include three children, Harry Hayes of Hughesville, MO, Darrel Hayes of Mesa, AZ and Merry Moore of Sedalia, MO; six grandchildren and several great- and great-great-grandchildren.In addition to both of her parents and her husband she was preceded in death by a son-in-law; Rusty Moore, daughter-in-law; Pauline Hayes, four siblings, Ernest, Ronald, Marie and Maxine.Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia.Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 21, 2019, at the funeral home with Rev. Jim Downing officiating.Casket bearers will be Jeff Hayes, Brad Hayes, Donnie Moore, James Moore, Michael Hayes, Clint Hayes and Jay Moore.Burial will be held at a later date at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO.Memorial contributions are suggested to the donor's choice. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on June 20, 2019

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close