SEDALIA - Grace M. Mann, 85, of Sedalia, passed away Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at her home.

She was born on Nov. 23, 1934, in Shaft, Maryland, a daughter of Clive W. and Grace Elizabeth (Winters) James.

As an infant, she was baptized in Shaft, Maryland, and attended school at Frostburg, Maryland. Her mother passed away when she was 12 years old and at the age of 15, was forced to quit school to care for her younger brothers. In 1952, when she was 18, she and a friend moved to Lahombral, California. While living there, she worked as a nanny and at a Ford manufacturing plant making car seats. The next year, she moved back to Baltimore, Maryland, where she met her Sailor, Bob Mann. She met Bob after calling to talk with a sailor on a ship with which she had planned a date, Bob answered the phone and after their conversation, he had convinced her to a date with him instead of the other sailor and the rest is history.

On Aug. 6, 1954, in Baltimore, Maryland, she was united in marriage to Bobby Ronald Mann. And she began her life as a Navy wife, moving many times throughout Bob's Naval career. They were blessed with five children, Greg in Maryland, Jeff in Missouri, Lori and David in Louisiana, and Steven in Rhode Island.

After Bob's Naval retirement, they moved to his home state of Missouri, where they settled in Cole Camp. She moved back to Maryland several years after Bob's death to be close to her family. In 2012, she moved back to Missouri to be closer to her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Grace enjoyed bowling and belonged to several leagues throughout her life. She liked to crochet, work crossword puzzles, watch Jeopardy, shop QVC, try new recipes, and loved Donald Trump.

She is survived by her daughter, Lori Meyer of Sedalia; four sons, Greg Mann and his wife Debra of Suffolk, Virginia, Jeff Mann of Sedalia, David Mann of Gravois Mills, and Steven Mann of Cole Camp; a sister, Adelia McKenzie of Frostburg, Maryland; two brothers, Albert James of Rawlings, Maryland, and Roger James of Fall River, Massachusetts; five grandchildren, Beth, Josh, Camie, Kristen, and Susan; and eleven great-grandchildren, Brett, Caleb, Madison, Jackson, Wyatt, Cara Mia, Giovanna, Garrett, Grady, Gannon, and Gracynn.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Clive and Grace James, her husband, Bob Mann, a sister, Betty Preston, and two brothers, Winston James and Samuel James.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the Fox Funeral Home in Cole Camp, with Pastor Stephen Zeller officiating. Burial will be in Highland Sacred Gardens, Sedalia.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time on Saturday at the funeral home.

