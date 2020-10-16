ST. LOUIS - Greg James Backes, 63, of Tipton, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis. A rosary will be led in his honor by the Knights of Columbus at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tipton. Visitation hours will follow from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. and officiated by Fr. Alex Gabriel. Greg will be laid to rest at St. Andrew Cemetery in Tipton. Due to current safety restrictions, the funeral services at 1 p.m will be family-only. The rosary, visitation, and burial will be open to the public. Masks are encouraged. Arrangements are in the care of Meisenheimer Funeral Home in Tipton.

