ST. LOUIS - Greg James Backes, 63, of Tipton, died unexpectedly Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020, at Missouri Baptist Medical Center in St. Louis. A rosary will be led in his honor by the Knights of Columbus at 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Tipton. Visitation hours will follow from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. and officiated by Fr. Alex Gabriel. Greg will be laid to rest at St. Andrew Cemetery in Tipton. Due to current safety restrictions, the funeral services at 1 p.m will be family-only. The rosary, visitation, and burial will be open to the public. Masks are encouraged. Arrangements are in the care of Meisenheimer Funeral Home in Tipton.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Meisenheimer Funeral Home - Tipton
545 Highway 50 E
Tipton, MO 65081
(660) 433-2093
