Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732

MARSHALL - Gregory K. Johns, 80, of Hughesville, passed away June 10, 2019, at Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall, MO.

He was born on August 11, 1938, in Phoenix, AZ the son of Milton and Aileen (Huber) Johns, who preceded him in death.

On July 16, 1974, in Las Vegas, NV, he was united in marriage to Shirley Bozarth, who resides in the home.

Greg was a dedicated father and especially loved his role as Papa. He enjoyed being outside and on most days you could find him working in the yard. For 34 years he was an Executive Director for Missourians for Right to Work and was a board member for the Red Cross for over 10 years.

He was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. Greg's achievements in his life were numerous but he will be remembered as a man of God who was loved and is loved.

In addition to his wife Shirley, he is survived by five children, Greg Johns (Bonnie) of Phoenix, AZ, Doug Johns of Phoenix, AZ, Angel Bell (Ray) of Sedalia, Jared Johns (Kristina) of Sedalia, Lisa Humphrey (Jared) of Lenexa, KS; twelve grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; a brother, Doug Johns of Phoenix, AZ.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Patty Johns.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Sedalia.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, we respectfully ask that you consider donating to the GoFundMe established in his memory. Your donation will help cover the extensive medical costs accrued as he dealt with his condition.

