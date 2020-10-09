COLE CAMP - Gregory Scott Heimsoth, 53, of Stover, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020, near Cole Camp. He was born on March 28, 1967, in Sedalia, Missouri, a son of Orville Henry and Patricia Ann (Meyer) Heimsoth.

He grew up on a farm near Haw Creek, bucking bales and milking cows. He attended the Lutheran School in Cole Camp, and graduated from Cole Camp High School in 1985. While in school, he was President of FFA and loved to play sports and was a member of the 1982 Junior Babe Ruth All-Star Team. After graduation, he worked for Wenger Farm Equipment in Versailles and then Mid-Missouri Structural Steel near Cole Camp. He drove a truck for Ferguson Trucking, Callahan Trucking, and Stover Milling, and operated a road grader for Benton County Road District.

On July 17, 1993, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church by Pastor Dale Sveom, he was united in marriage to Karla Derkits. He enjoyed truck driving, farming, and visiting about the old farms in the area and the history behind them. He also enjoyed singing, riding horses, going to tractor pulls, pulling with his 4320 John Deere, and taking his dog Maggie on drives through the country.

He is survived by his wife, Karla Heimsoth and his dog, Maggie, both of the home; a sister, Gayle Hayden and her husband John of Versailles; a brother, Kurtis Heimsoth and his wife Beth of Cole Camp; his mother-in-law, Sharon Derkits of Raytown; a brother-in-law, Michael Derkits and his wife Jen of St. Louis; a sister-in-law, Teresa Gomez of Independence; three nieces, Sarah, Presley, and Brecken; two nephews, Christian and Zachary and his wife Aly; and two great-nephews, Chase and Owen.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Orville and Pat Heimsoth, and his father-in-law, Michael Derkits.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2020, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church near Cole Camp, with Pastor Tyler Poppen officiating and where the family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until service time. Burial will be in Holy Cross Lutheran Cemetery near Cole Camp.

The family suggests memorial contributions be given to the Lutheran School Association in care of the Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp.



