SEDALIA - Gregory William Katzing, 66, of Sedalia, passed away Friday, July 10, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center, Sedalia.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran School Auditorium, Sedalia, with Pastor Pastor Ron Hoehne officiating. Committal services with military honors will be held at 3 p.m. at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at St. Paul's Lutheran School Auditorium in Sedalia, where the family will receive friends beginning at 5 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Jul. 14 to Jul. 15, 2020.
