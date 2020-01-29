Guest Book View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Gwendolyn Sue Wilson, 85, of Sedalia, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.

Gwen was born March 23, 1934, in Kalamazoo, MI, a daughter of Arthur and Adeline (Beech) Tolhurst. On Dec. 28, 1956, in Parchment, MI, she married the Rev. Donald G. Wilson who preceded her in death on Jan. 2, 2012.

Gwen was a homemaker and loved to cook. Her hobbies included gardening, quilting and crocheting. She loved caring for her dogs. She was an avid reader and enjoyed watching movies. She had a beautiful singing voice and was an accomplished pianist.

Survivors include her children, Eileen Wilson Augustin (Daniel), Donald A. Wilson (Susan), Jon M. Wilson (Sarah), Lisa Wilson Young (Willis), and David B. Wilson; her grandchildren, Andrew, Danielle, Donald, Christopher, Michelle, Jon Alan, Grant, Joshua, Benjamin, Stephanie, Zachary, Quinn, and Sophia; her great-grandchildren, Kadynce, Kylie, Paisley, Kinsley, William, Lillian and Miles; two brothers, Wayne and David Rantz; one sister Linda Rantz and one sister-in-law, Sally Taylor.

In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Ralph Rantz, and one sister, Sarah Sims.

Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia with burial to follow at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO.

Pallbearers will be Don Wilson, Will Young, Dan Augustin, Jon Alan Wilson, Donnie Wilson, Grant Young and Andy Augustin. Honorary pallbearers will be Joshua Young, Benjamin Young and Christopher Wilson.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Sedalia Animal Shelter. SEDALIA - Gwendolyn Sue Wilson, 85, of Sedalia, passed away peacefully Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.Gwen was born March 23, 1934, in Kalamazoo, MI, a daughter of Arthur and Adeline (Beech) Tolhurst. On Dec. 28, 1956, in Parchment, MI, she married the Rev. Donald G. Wilson who preceded her in death on Jan. 2, 2012.Gwen was a homemaker and loved to cook. Her hobbies included gardening, quilting and crocheting. She loved caring for her dogs. She was an avid reader and enjoyed watching movies. She had a beautiful singing voice and was an accomplished pianist.Survivors include her children, Eileen Wilson Augustin (Daniel), Donald A. Wilson (Susan), Jon M. Wilson (Sarah), Lisa Wilson Young (Willis), and David B. Wilson; her grandchildren, Andrew, Danielle, Donald, Christopher, Michelle, Jon Alan, Grant, Joshua, Benjamin, Stephanie, Zachary, Quinn, and Sophia; her great-grandchildren, Kadynce, Kylie, Paisley, Kinsley, William, Lillian and Miles; two brothers, Wayne and David Rantz; one sister Linda Rantz and one sister-in-law, Sally Taylor.In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by one brother, Ralph Rantz, and one sister, Sarah Sims.Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia with burial to follow at the Missouri Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO.Pallbearers will be Don Wilson, Will Young, Dan Augustin, Jon Alan Wilson, Donnie Wilson, Grant Young and Andy Augustin. Honorary pallbearers will be Joshua Young, Benjamin Young and Christopher Wilson.Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, at the funeral home.Memorial contributions are suggested to the Sedalia Animal Shelter. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Jan. 30, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close