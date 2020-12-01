COLE CAMP - Haldor Gerald Barnes, 82, of Cole Camp, passed away Saturday, November 28, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Care Center in Cole Camp.

He was born on February 17, 1938, in Huxley, Iowa, a son of Haldor Martin and Gladys Opal (Tweedt) Barnes.

He was baptized by Pastor Beuhland at Palestine Lutheran Church in Huxley, Iowa. Soon after, the family moved to a farm near Elmore, Minnesota, and then to a farm north of Cole Camp, Missouri. He was confirmed by Pastor A.J. Schauer at St. John's Lutheran Church on March 6, 1951, and graduated from Cheese Creek School. Haldor graduated as valedictorian of the Cole Camp High School Class of 1955. He worked on the farm his entire life, and also worked for Pittsburg Corning in Sedalia from 1957 until retiring in 1992.

Haldor was a life-long member of St. John's Lutheran Church, where he held many different church offices, was an usher since his confirmation, and attended many synodical and district conventions. His hobby was gardening and sharing his produce. He enjoyed helping neighbors and anyone else in need and loved spending time with his nieces and nephews.

He is survived by three sisters, Geraldine Heimsoth and her husband Arthur of Cole Camp, June Lueckert of Kearney, Annette Heimsoth and her husband Kenneth of Cole Camp; two brothers, James Barnes and his wife Patricia of Mora and Dennis Barnes of Cole Camp; and several nephews, nieces, great-nephews and great-nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Haldor M. and Gladys Barnes, and two brothers, David Barnes and Ronnie Barnes, and a niece, Beverly Joyce Barnes.

The family will receive friends beginning at noon with funeral services at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 4, 2020, at St. John's Lutheran Church near Cole Camp with Pastor Tyler Poppen officiating. Burial will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery near Cole Camp.

The family suggests memorial contributions be given to Missouri Veterans Home in Warrensburg or St. John's New Cemetery Fund in care of the Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp.

Pallbearers will be his nephews, Tony Heimsoth, Tim Heimsoth, Jeffrey Barnes, Jimmie Barnes, Rick Lueckert, and Greg Lueckert.

