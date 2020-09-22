SEDALIA - Hannah Faye Patrick, 88, of Sedalia, passed away Monday, September 21, 2020, at Sylvia G. Thompson Residence Center in Sedalia.

She was born on September 26, 1931, in Smithton, MO, the daughter of Elmer Wood Bullard and Gladys Viola (Bryant) Bullard, who preceded her in death.

She was married to Daryl Kenton "Jim" Patrick for 64 years. He preceded her in death on August 28, 2014.

Hannah Faye was a 1949 Green Ridge, MO, graduate, where she excelled in sports. She graduated from Central Business College in Sedalia, and it was there she met Jim. After business college, she worked as a typesetter at the Sedalia Democrat, a labor of love, for decades. She loved scratching lottery tickets, playing cards with Jim, her kids and grandkids, and family reunions.

Most of all she loved raising her children and grandchildren. She started when she was 19 years old in 1950 and didn't stop until she had raised toddler granddaughters Heather and Hope as her own and saw them both graduate from college, the last in 2012. She was adored by everyone who knew her and was always happy to call them friend, sister, brother, son, daughter, grandbaby, or loved one. She would give them the shirt off her back, especially her children and grandchildren who loved being around her ALMOST as much as she did them. Whether slipping them $20 at a ball game, or jumping up to make their favorite dish, be it orange chicken, scrambled eggs, chocolate malts, or chicken/chicken-less pot pies, she always did it with a smile on her face, loving every minute of it.

Survivors include her children, Gary Dean Patrick (Ann) of Lenexa, KS, Sandra Michelle Patrick of Columbia, MO, Kelly Rae Powen (Chris) of Greenwood, MO, and Susan Kay Christian (Darrin) of Sedalia; three sisters, Eunice Goss and Jackie Lutjen both of Sedalia, Shirley Marcum of Smithton, MO; and one brother, Wayne Bullard (Janice) of Warrenton, MO; ten grandchildren, Jacob, Cora, Charlotte, Colin, Michael, Elizabeth, Heather, Hope, Dalton, and Darby; three great-grandchildren, Kenton, Maeve, and Daxton, plus beloved nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband she was preceded in death by a son, Randall Kenton Patrick; three sisters, Viola Yonce, Ruth Henderson, and Laverne Otten; and one brother, Elmer "Son" Bullard.

A graveside memorial service and burial will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, September 25, 2020, at Memorial Park Cemetery with Rev. Robert Sisney officiating. Mask or face coverings and social distancing are requested.

For those wishing to pay their respects but unable to make it to the graveside service, a guest book, donation box, and photo memorial will be available from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Rea Funeral Chapel Friday, September 25, 2020. The family will be in attendance, but again masks or face coverings are requested and social distancing observed.

Honorary bearers will be all her beloved grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Herman Baptist Church.

