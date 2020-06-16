SEDALIA - Hannah Renee Fizer, 25, of Sedalia passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020, in Sedalia, MO.

She was born on January 25, 1995, in Sedalia, the daughter of John Earnest Fizer (Lori) and Amy Renee (Siegel) Fizer (Charlie Craighead) who all reside in Sedalia.

Hannah was a 2014 graduate of Marshall High School where she was an active member of FFA. She worked at various convenience stores in Sedalia and most recently was employed at both West and East Eagle Stop. Hannah enjoyed walking, car rides, Chinese food, swimming and hanging out with friends. Hannah loved her little family Jacob and Titus and so very much wanted a family of her own one day. She couldn't have too many tattoos or shoes.

In addition to her parents she is survived by her companion, James (Jacob) Johnson of Sedalia; fur baby, Titus Clay; a brother, David Fizer of Fulton, MO; five step-siblings, Derrick Roar of Moberly, Codey Binkley, Hailey Binkley, Jamika Yount, and James Yount all of Sedalia; step-grandparents Dewey and Jan Bradley of Mary's Home, MO; special Aunt Frances "Sissy" Fizer of Sedalia, MO; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins as well as her best friend of 15 years, Taylor Browder of Marshall, MO.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Mike Siegel and Cheryl Huffman; paternal grandparents, Leroy and Georgia Wood; as well as an uncle, Mike Fizer.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel with Pastor Rusty Thomas officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the chapel.

Burial will be at 10 a.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Sunset Cemetery, Marshall, MO.

Pallbearers will be Bruce Fizer, William Fizer, Anthoney Hartley, Marcus McNeeley, Tyler Fizer and Codey Binkley.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

