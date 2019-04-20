Obituary Print Hansel Eugene Morris | Visit Guest Book

VERSAILLES - Hansel Eugene Morris, 88, of Sedalia, passed away Thursday, April 18, 2019, at the Good Shepherd Care Center in Versailles, MO.

He was born September 24, 1930, in Marshall, MO, a son of Eugene Houston and Hattie (Woolledge) Morris. On September 24, 1981, in Sedalia, he married Marilyn Sue Holdeman, who survives of the home.

Hansel loved his family and enjoyed woodworking, gardening, tending to his chickens and milk cows, and the companionship of his dog, PeeWee. He was a good neighbor and friend, and a member of Camp Branch Baptist Church where he served in many ways and was a past member of the Green Ridge American Legion. He served in the United States Army in the Korean War from 1952-53, and in his community over the years, including the Green Ridge school board.

Hansel was a hard worker his whole life, beginning with one of his first jobs of unloading heavy bags from railcars. His love of trucking began at age 14, hauling coal, and continued well into his 70s, hauling countless tons of lime, dirt, rock, sand, concrete and fertilizer. He had a wonderful sense of humor and a definite fondness for fried chicken and sour cream raisin pie. He will be dearly missed by all.

In addition to his wife, survivors include five children, Kathy Wing and her husband Kevin of Overland Park, KS, Hansel E. Morris II and his wife Dena of Lincoln, MO, Katie Carter and her husband Tim, Rick Tylar and his wife Brenda, Kevin Tylar and a daughter-in-law, Teresa Tylar all of Green Ridge, MO; 10 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.

In addition to both of his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, William Darling, Charles Darling, Gordon "Red" Morris; two sisters, Thelma Harris and Velma Morris; one grandson, Christian Wing.

The family will receive friends on Monday, April 22, 2019, at 10 a.m. followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. at Calvary Baptist Church in Sedalia with Pastor Don Satterwhite officiating. Full military honors will follow the funeral service at the church provided by the VFW Post 2591.

Casket Bearers will be the grandsons, Kelly Wing, Zak Tylar, Hansel E. Morris, III, Josh Tylar, Jacob Tylar, Max Tylar and Cash Carter.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hansel E. Morris Memorial Fund, with checks made to Sue Morris to be distributed to his favorite charities.

903 S. Ohio Ave

Sedalia , MO 65301

(660) 826-1750 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Apr. 21, 2019

