Harold M. Spruell, 61, of Gravois Mills, formerly of Sedalia, died in a car accident on Tuesday, July 7, 2020. A visitation will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Free Will Baptist Church, 207 W. Pettis St. in Sedalia, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. Attendees are asked to wear a mask.

