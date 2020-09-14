Harrell R. "Cotton" Burford, age 80, of Glendale, Arizona passed away June 11, 2020, due to a long- term illness.

Cotton was born on July 12, 1940, in Otterville, Missouri, to George R. and Lena Burford. He was raised with his three brothers on the family farm. He spent most of his adult life in Southern California before moving to Arizona to be close to his youngest son.

He was preceded in death by his father, George R., and his mother, Lena, and his two brothers, Larry and Keith Burford. He is survived by his 5 children, Randy, Brian, Heather, Robert and Kevin Burford, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his oldest brother, Kenneth Burford.

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Otterville.

Arrangements are in the care of Heckart Funeral Home.

