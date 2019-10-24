Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harry (Harvey) Anton Ficken. View Sign Service Information Heckart Funeral Home 903 S. Ohio Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-1750 Send Flowers Obituary

COLLIN COUNTY, Texas - Harry (Harvey) Anton Ficken died peacefully on September 28, 2019, in Collin County, Texas, surrounded by his loving family, after a long battle with heart and kidney disease.

Harry was born December 2, 1936, in Benton County, Missouri, he was the son of Henry & Martha Ficken, and husband of the beloved Della Marie (Viebrock) Ficken, who predeceased him.

Surviving him are four daughters and their spouses, Kathleen (Robert) Hawn, Tamorah (Gerry) Miller, Melanie (Terry) O'Bier, Kristin (Kenton) Simmons, and son Scott (Karen) Ficken, seventeen grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving is one brother, William and his wife Thelma, and one sister, Luanna Andrews Shively, and sister-in-law Vicki Esser.

Preceding him in death were two brothers, John and Curtis Ficken.

Harry spent many years in retail merchandising and was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force. He was an avid sportsman, spending countless hours hunting and fishing. He will be missed by his family and friends.

We will celebrate his life on October 29 in Sedalia, MO. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. at Heckart Funeral Home (903 South Ohio Avenue, Sedalia, MO) with the service to begin at 11. Immediately following the service burial will take place at Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations in his memory be made to either The LAM Foundation, 4520 Cooper Road, Suite 300, Cincinnati OH 45242; The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation, PO Box 414238, Boston, MA 02241-4238 or The Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation in support of research for a cure for diseases that his children suffer.

Services are under the direction of Scoggins Funeral Home & Crematory, 637 W. Van Alstyne, Pkwy. Van Alstyne, TX; 75495. 903-482-5225.

