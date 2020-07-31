1/1
Harvey Burl Acklin
1938-2020
COLUMBIA - Harvey Burl Acklin, 82, of Ionia, MO, passed away Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the Harry S. Truman Veteran's Hospital in Columbia, MO. 
He was born January 18, 1938, in Norfolk, AR, the son of Harvey J. and Opal E. (Clark) Acklin, who preceded him in death. 
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Dorothy A. Acklin, of Ionia, MO; a daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Marc Marchese of Clarksdale, MO; a son, David Acklin of Erie, IL, and sons and daughters-in-law, Michael and Tami Acklin of Mora, MO; and Stephen and Theresa Acklin of Sedalia, MO; six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. 
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Jesse Acklin, and a sister, Patricia Acklin. 
Harvey proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1957-1961, being stationed in the Philippines and Japan. 
He owned Clinton Machine Shop, Clinton, MO, before moving to the Sedalia area and working for Waterloo Industries as a Maintenance Supervisor until his retirement; then operated Acklin Machine Shop for several years before his health declined. Harvey was a member of the Antioch Baptist Church, Green Ridge, MO.
A private graveside service will be held at Antioch Baptist Cemetery. 
Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, MO.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
