Harvey L. May, Jr., 66, of Warsaw passed away at his home, Friday, September 6, 2019. Harvey was born June 12, 1953, in Sedalia to Harvey L. May, Sr. and Betty Snyder May Gentry, who preceded him in death.
Harvey was united in marriage to Linda Bennett on July 23, 1977, and from that union, Heath May was born. Harvey later married Shari Estes on October 22, 1999. Harvey loved the outdoors where he taught his son and grandchildren to hunt, fish and boat on the lake. He also enjoyed working on cars and riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle. Most of all, Harvey loved being with his family.
In addition to his parents, Harvey is preceded in death by his step-father, Calvin Gentry, brother, Tony May and step-daughter Trudie Porter.
Harvey is survived by his wife of 20 years, Shari May, of Warsaw.
Harvey is survived by his son, Heath May (Amanda), of Sedalia; step-daughters: Lisa Gayle, of Oklahoma City, OK; Sheila Lee (Tamack), of Sedalia; Lola Osiier, of Slater; four sisters: Vickie Taylor (Wayne), of Holland, MO; Pam Thompson (Greg), of Lincoln; Kathy May, of Bellvue, NE; Michelle Arellano (Adrian), of Bois d'Arc, MO; two brothers: Jeff May (Yolanda), of Alamogordo, NM; Greg Gentry (Angie), of Sedalia; sister-in-law Lynn May, of Copperas Cove, TX; five grandchildren: Hannah May, Jenesis May, Krissi Risner, Terrence Conness, Harley Osiier; one great-granddaughter, Myla Risner.
Celebration of Life will be held October 19, 2019, at 1013 E. Main St. in Warsaw at 1 p.m.
