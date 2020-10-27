KANSAS CITY, Kan. - Harvey Winston Patterson Sr., 87, of Hughesville, MO, passed away Monday, October 26, 2020, at his daughter's home in Kansas City, KS.

He was born on January 11, 1933, in Hughesville, MO, the son of John William Patterson and Christina Virginia (Swope) Patterson, who preceded him in death.

Survivors include a daughter, Kimmie Renshaw (Walt) of Kansas City, KS; two grandchildren, Hope Arevalo and Christopher Jones; six great-grandchildren, Adrianna Rodriguez, Emilano Martell, McKenna Jones, Kylee Jones, and Jovon Arevalo; two great-great-grandchildren, Ryder and Nova Bruner; a sister, Margaret Patterson of the state of California; a son-in-law, Jim Hayworth of Sedalia; numerous nieces and cousins.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Harvey Patterson Jr.; a daughter, Debbie Hayworth; an infant son, Thomas Patterson; and a sister, Vivian Crain.

A celebration of life gathering of family and friends will be held from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Rea Funeral Chapel.

Burial will be at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery, Higginsville, MO with full military honors by the U.S. Navy and Sedalia VFW Post 2591.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family in care of the funeral chapel.

