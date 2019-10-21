CLINTON - Heath Janjsen Wissman, 46, of Sedalia, died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, at Golden Valley Hospital in Clinton. The funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Rea Funeral Chapel in Sedalia. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019, at the chapel. Sedalia Masonic Lodge 272 AF&AM will conduct a Masonic Ceremony at 6:15 p.m. during the visitation. Burial will be at Highland Sacred Gardens in Sedalia. Arrangements are under the direction of Rea Funeral Chapel.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Oct. 22, 2019