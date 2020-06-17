Heinz Adolph
KANSAS CITY - Heinz Adolph, 87, of Kansas City, formerly of Cole Camp, died Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at his home. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Cole Camp where the family will receive friends beginning at 1 p.m. Burial will be in Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Cole Camp. Arrangements are under the direction of the Fox Funeral Home in Cole Camp.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
