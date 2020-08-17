1/
Helen A. Heaton
1935-2020
SLATER - Helen A. Heaton, 84, of Slater, formerly of Sedalia, died Thursday, August 13, 2020, at the home of her son in rural Slater.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a public graveside service will be held Friday, August 21, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Slater City Cemetery with Rev. Paul List officiating. Memorials are suggested to the charity of the donor's choice in care of Weiker Funeral Home in Slater.
Born November 12, 1935, in Winnett, Montana, she was the daughter of the late Arthur J. and Anna Eklund Johnson. She married Hubert Heaton, and he preceded her in death on June 13, 1967.
She is survived by two sons, Dennis Heaton of Slater, and Dalles Heaton of Sedalia; two daughters, Louise Collins of St. Louis, and Dixie Heaton of the state of Washington; ten grandchildren; and sixteen great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a brother.
Mrs. Heaton was a member of the Christ & Lutheran Church in Sedalia. She had worked at the Marshall Habilitation Center, and retired as a Dietician. She had lived in Sedalia from 1967 until moving to Slater in 2018.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Weiker Funeral Home Inc
202 W. Emma St.
Slater, MO 65349
(660) 529-2211
