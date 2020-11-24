SEDALIA - Helen G. Alford, 94, of Sedalia, passed away Saturday morning, November 21, 2020, at her daughter's home, surrounded by her family.

Born November 13, 1926, she was one of seven children of Alva Leslie and Arizona Suzanne (Paxton) Lemens.

On March 14, 1943, in Sedalia, she was married to Raymond Isaac Alford, who preceded her in death in 2007.

Helen's life was centered around her faith and her family. She was a mother of 12 children and she was naturally caring, giving and nurturing. She didn't know a stranger and loved to give people crafts that she made. She loved to shop. For many years, she worked at Pfeiffer's Flower Shop as a designer. She was a member of Westside Assembly of God.

Surviving are 11 children: Virginia Sublett (Jerry) of Hutchison, KS, Sharon Lee (Jim) of Kenosha, WI, Donna Silsby (Mike) of Princeton, KS, Ray Alford of Otterville, Debi Sanders (Bob) of Sedalia, Cindi Hopper of Otterville, Terry Crabb (Brenda) of Clifton City, Carol Bennett (Roy) of Sedalia, Perry Crabb of Council Grove, KS, Diane Mathews (Sam) of Otterville, and Robin Crabb of Otterville; 34 grandchildren; 50 great-grandchildren; and 11 great-great-grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; a son, William Alford; a grandson, Justin Hampton; and six siblings.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home with Pastor Ancel Compton officiating. The funeral will be live-streamed on Heckart Funeral Home's Facebook page.

Casket bearers will be Joe Hopper, Gary Lemens, Tom White, Jason Alford, Michael Silsby and Colby Lewis.

Honorary bearers will be Jerry Sublett, Jim Lee, Mike Silsby, Bob Sanders, Roy Bennett and Sam Mathews.

Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from noon until service time Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to the family.

