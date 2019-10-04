Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Naomi (Mckenzie) Wells. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Naomi (Mckenzie) Wells was born Sept. 15, 1928, in Sedalia, Missouri to Milton and Elsie (Miller) McKenzie. She departed this life for her new life with her Lord in Heaven on Sept. 22, 2019.

Helen was united in marriage to Clarence Howard Wells, Sedalia, on Dec. 31, 1946. To this union, four children were born: David Howard, Linda Carol, Donald Craig, and Anita Lynn. Helen and Howard lived in the Sedalia and LaMonte, Missouri area for most of their lives.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Howard, in 1975. Helen then raised her two youngest children while working as a cook at the La Monte Public Schools and as the secretary for the La Monte Baptist Church. Helen loved flowers and was an avid bird-watcher in La Monte. She was a great cook and seamstress as well. But most of all, she loved her family and the many family holidays at her home in La Monte. Helen purchased the first organ for the LaMonte Baptist Church and was their organist for many years. She also played piano and taught children in Sunday School for many years.

In addition to Howard, Helen was preceded in death by her three sisters and one brother: Ruth (Maynard) Mittelhauser, Dorothy McKenzie, Lila (Joe) Miller, and Forrest "Bud" McKenzie, and one infant grandson, Jeremy John Dehoet.

Those who remain to fondly remember her love, life, legacies and teachings are her children, David (Janet) Wells, Linda Dehoet, Don (Katy) Wells, and Anita (Al) Pinzon; ten grandchildren--Kayellen, Ryan, Leah, Clent, Ahfton, Terase, Kevin, Kiley, Savannah, and Nash; fourteen great-grandchildren; one dear sister-in-law, Mary Lou Homan, brother-in-law Dewey Homan, as well as many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Oct. 5, 2019

