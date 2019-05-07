ENDWELL, N.Y. - Helen Patricia (Poundstone) Hill, 97, of Endwell, NY, died Monday, April 29, 2019, at home.

She was preceded by her loving husband of 72 years, E. Cecil Hill.

She is survived by son Robert Hill of St. James, Mo., son John Hill and wife Sue of Robins, IA., daughter Janet Janicki and husband Bill of Endwell, NY., six grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

There will be no services in NY. Interment will take place in the family plot in Sedalia, MO. at a later date.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

