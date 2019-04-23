Service Information Rea Funeral Chapel 1001 S. Limit Ave Sedalia , MO 65301 (660)-826-4732 Obituary Print Helen Virginia Chewning | Visit Guest Book

LINCOLN - Helen Virginia Chewning, 89, of Lincoln, MO, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Lincoln Community Care Center. She was born on July 7, 1929. in Pettis County, MO, the daughter of Lee and Ida (Cochran) Paxton, who preceded her in death.

On February 9, 1957, in Riverdale, IL, she was united in marriage to Willard Chewning, who preceded her in death on March 13, 2015.??

Helen enjoyed going to the Boats to play slot machines. She especially loved spending time with family.?? She is survived by three children, Melva Jean Monteer and her companion Randy of La Monte, Mary Elizabeth Neal-Jerrell (Rhea) of Abilene, KS and Darryl Chewning (Cathy) of Ionia; twenty grandchildren; several great grandchildren and many great-great grandchildren.??

Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Helen Patricia Ellis; and a grandson, Daniel.??

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, MO with Rev. Dan Hankins officiating.?? Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral chapel. ??Pallbearers will be Dakota Chewning, Austin Chewning, Sequoia Newland, and Duane Hansen.

?Memorial contributions are suggested to the American in care of Rea Funeral Chapel. LINCOLN - Helen Virginia Chewning, 89, of Lincoln, MO, passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019, at Lincoln Community Care Center. She was born on July 7, 1929. in Pettis County, MO, the daughter of Lee and Ida (Cochran) Paxton, who preceded her in death.On February 9, 1957, in Riverdale, IL, she was united in marriage to Willard Chewning, who preceded her in death on March 13, 2015.??Helen enjoyed going to the Boats to play slot machines. She especially loved spending time with family.?? She is survived by three children, Melva Jean Monteer and her companion Randy of La Monte, Mary Elizabeth Neal-Jerrell (Rhea) of Abilene, KS and Darryl Chewning (Cathy) of Ionia; twenty grandchildren; several great grandchildren and many great-great grandchildren.??Besides her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one daughter, Helen Patricia Ellis; and a grandson, Daniel.??A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia, MO with Rev. Dan Hankins officiating.?? Visitation will be one hour prior to service time at the funeral chapel. ??Pallbearers will be Dakota Chewning, Austin Chewning, Sequoia Newland, and Duane Hansen.?Memorial contributions are suggested to the American in care of Rea Funeral Chapel. Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Apr. 24, 2019

Share with Others Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.