Hope Diane Lecchi
SMITHTON - Hope Diane Lecchi, 56, of Smithton, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, December 3, 2020.
Born November 9, 1964, in Salina, KS, she was one of two daughters of Norma Jean (Bretall) and Vincent Lecchi.
Hope was a retired educator.
She was loyal, intelligent, fair, caring, unselfish, funny, bright, fierce, determined, serious, a writer, giving, helpful, a believing friend of Our Lord, stubborn, kind, dedicated, wise, loving, respected, humble, beautiful, understanding. Her name said everything - Hope.
Surviving is her sister, Mary Merk and her husband, Dusty, of Smithton.
No formal service will be held.
Friends may pay their respects and sign the guest book between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020, and Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home.
Memorials are suggested to the Hope Lecchi Scholarship at Smithton School with checks made to Mary Merk.
Please try to help one another - Hope.

Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Visitation
08:30 - 05:00 PM
Heckart Funeral Home
DEC
8
Service
08:30 - 05:00 PM
Heckart Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Heckart Funeral Home
903 S. Ohio Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-1750
December 4, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Tammie J Peace , Resp Therapist BRHC
Friend
December 4, 2020
Ms Lecchi was one of those teachers never forgotten. She was a bright spot for all of us at Smithton High School. Always willing to stay and talk to students. She taught us well and was a treasure. Always full of patience, except maybe for picture days!
Anna Brown Olander
Student
