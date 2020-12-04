SMITHTON - Hope Diane Lecchi, 56, of Smithton, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday, December 3, 2020.

Born November 9, 1964, in Salina, KS, she was one of two daughters of Norma Jean (Bretall) and Vincent Lecchi.

Hope was a retired educator.

She was loyal, intelligent, fair, caring, unselfish, funny, bright, fierce, determined, serious, a writer, giving, helpful, a believing friend of Our Lord, stubborn, kind, dedicated, wise, loving, respected, humble, beautiful, understanding. Her name said everything - Hope.

Surviving is her sister, Mary Merk and her husband, Dusty, of Smithton.

No formal service will be held.

Friends may pay their respects and sign the guest book between 8:30 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. Monday, December 7, 2020, and Tuesday, December 8, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home.

Memorials are suggested to the Hope Lecchi Scholarship at Smithton School with checks made to Mary Merk.

Please try to help one another - Hope.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store