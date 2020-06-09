REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. - Howard "Gene" Brownfield, age 73, of Redwood Falls, Minnesota, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, June 5, 2020, at his home in Redwood Falls.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 12, 2020, from Cornerstone Christian Church in Redwood Falls, Minnesota. Visitation will be held one hour prior at Cornerstone Christian Church on Friday, June 12, 2020, from 10 until 11 am. Burial will take place in the Mount Zion Christian Cemetery in Pettis County, Missouri.
Arrangements are with Nelson-Hillestad Funeral and Cremation Services of Redwood Falls. E-mail condolences may be sent via www.nelson-hillestad.com.
Howard "Gene" Brownfield was born on July 22, 1946, in Sedalia, Pettis County, Missouri, to Howard and Mary Jo (VanBibber) Brownfield. Gene grew up in Sweet Springs, Missouri.
Gene started his career raising turkeys for Banquet Foods in Missouri after graduating from the University of Missouri, where he majored in Poultry Husbandry. He worked in several management positions in the upper Midwest with Swift and Company. Gene produced turkeys in the Redwood Falls Area Since 1989.
He was a past President of the Minnesota Turkey Growers Association and past board member of Minnesota Turkey Promotors. Gene married Janette Wacek on February 12, 1994. He was active in many of the church organizations and an Elder at Cornerstone Christian Church of Redwood Falls. Gene was still involved with turkey production at the time of his death. He will be sadly missed by family and friends.
Gene is survived by his wife, Janette of Redwood Falls, stepchildren Dean (Sandra) Wacek of Redwood Falls and Jayne (Patrick) Butler of Waconia, Minnesota, grandchildren Dylan Wacek, Michael Butler and Matthew Butler. Also survived by his sister, Kay (Chuck) Heatley of Alexandria, Virginia, along with niece Sparrow Heatley of California and Adam Heatley of Atlanta, Georgia.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers donations to the Cornerstone Christian Church in Redwood Falls, Minnesota.
Blessed be his memory.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.