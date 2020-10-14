OTTERVILLE - Howard (Rick) F. Robertson Jr., 68, of Otterville, MO, passed away Monday, October 5, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born on April 12, 1952, in Kansas City, MO, the son of Howard F. Robertson Sr. and Maxine L. (Peoples) Robertson, who preceded him in death.

On February 19, 1973, in Gravois Mills, MO, he was united in marriage to Gretchen L. Robertson, who resides in the home.

Rick was a passionate outdoorsman. He loved hunting deer, arrowheads, and mushrooms as well as fishing and he instilled a love for it in each of his children.

Rick was a force of nature, determined to provide for his family and give them the life he felt they deserved. His family meant more to him than anything else, something he often mentioned. He provided this life by being a mechanic and a musician for many years, at one time owning a garage. Rick was very involved in his community volunteering many hours at his children's sporting events and the Otterville Food Pantry. As Rick often joked about, "he never knew a stranger" and he was always willing to help anyone he could.

In addition to his wife of 47 years, he is survived by five children, Jackie Clary (David) of Gardner, KS, Misty Robertson of Sedalia, Rikki Hoehns (Trenton) of Sedalia, John Robertson (Kayley) of Warrensburg, and Lisa Payne (Wyatt) of Hughesville; twelve grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; and his faithful dog "Scout."

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, David Robertson, and a sister, Donna McCannon.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Sunday, October 18, 2020, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Otterville with Pastor Russ Slocum officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Otterville Food Pantry in care of Rea Funeral Chapel, Sedalia.

