SYRACUSE - Howard Francis Jones, 77, of Syracuse, died Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at his home.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at Meisenheimer Funeral Home in Tipton. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Monday at the funeral home with burial to follow, and his son Timothy to be buried with him in the Mt. Olive Cemetery in Florence. Arrangements are under the direction of Meisenheimer Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store