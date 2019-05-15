Howard Russell Anderson III journeyed to Fiddler's Green peacefully to join his brethren on Friday, May 10, 2019. after battling a long illness at the age of 51.
Howard is survived by his wife, Linda of Knob Noster, Missouri, his son Howard Russell Anderson IV of Knob Noster, Missouri, daughter Crystal Ford of Sedalia, Missouri, his father Howard Anderson II of Ava, Illinois, his mother Kathleen Delores Mitchell of Collinsville, Illinois, brother Eddie Anderson of Illinois, brother Vaughn Voepel of Forest Grove, Oregon, as well as several grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his daughter, Sharane Peters of West Palm Beach, Florida, uncle Melvin Anderson of Ava, Illinois, grandfather Howard Anderson of Ava, Illinois, and grandmother Virginia Lee of Jackson, Illinois.
Howard was born on January 9, 1968, in Belleville, Illinois. He served as a 2nd Cavalry Scout in the United States Army from 1985 to 1993, having spent time overseas in Germany for 18 months. Following his Army service, Howard met and married his wife, Linda, in Knob Noster, Missouri on October 26th, 1993. Howard also attended State Fair Community College and the University of Central Missouri, majoring in music education. Howard was a jack of all trades, as he did cross country truck driving, restaurant management, trophy and t-shirt design, security, and coaching little league baseball, but his true loves in life were his family, music, and riding his motorcycle.
A celebration of life will be held at the Charity Christian Revival Center located on 55th Rd in Knob Noster, Missouri, on Saturday, May 18th, 2019, starting at 11 a.m. Friends and family are asked to join in our uplifting celebration of Howard's life. The family asks for colorful attire and positive attitudes and stories, as this is a celebration of Howard's life.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on May 16, 2019