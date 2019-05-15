Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Russell Anderson II. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 11:00 AM Charity Christian Revival Center 55th Rd Knob Noster , MO View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Howard Russell Anderson III journeyed to Fiddler's Green peacefully to join his brethren on Friday, May 10, 2019. after battling a long illness at the age of 51.

Howard is survived by his wife, Linda of Knob Noster, Missouri, his son Howard Russell Anderson IV of Knob Noster, Missouri, daughter Crystal Ford of Sedalia, Missouri, his father Howard Anderson II of Ava, Illinois, his mother Kathleen Delores Mitchell of Collinsville, Illinois, brother Eddie Anderson of Illinois, brother Vaughn Voepel of Forest Grove, Oregon, as well as several grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his daughter, Sharane Peters of West Palm Beach, Florida, uncle Melvin Anderson of Ava, Illinois, grandfather Howard Anderson of Ava, Illinois, and grandmother Virginia Lee of Jackson, Illinois.

Howard was born on January 9, 1968, in Belleville, Illinois. He served as a 2nd Cavalry Scout in the United States

A celebration of life will be held at the Charity Christian Revival Center located on 55th Rd in Knob Noster, Missouri, on Saturday, May 18th, 2019, starting at 11 a.m. Friends and family are asked to join in our uplifting celebration of Howard's life. The family asks for colorful attire and positive attitudes and stories, as this is a celebration of Howard's life.

