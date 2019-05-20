Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Wayne Cordes. View Sign Service Information FOX FUNERAL HOME, INC - COLE CAMP 302 E Butterfield Trail P.O. Box 37 Cole Camp , MO 65325 (660)-668-4425 Send Flowers Obituary

SEDALIA - Howard Wayne Cordes, 71, of Sedalia passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019, at his home in Sedalia surrounded by his family and friends.

Howard was born in Sedalia, Missouri, on July 12, 1947, to Kletus and Miriam (Brockman) Cordes who preceded him in death.

Howard was raised on a 240-acre farm in Ionia, Missouri, which he and his sister still own and maintain. He attended grade school in Ionia and the Lutheran School in Cole Camp. He was a proud graduate of the 1965 Class of the Benton County R-I School in Cole Camp.

On November 26, 1966, Howard married Sandy Rieves at St. John's Lutheran Church in Cole Camp. They were married for 52 years. Howard worked at Parkhurst Manufacturing, Rival Manufacturing, and was a custodian for Benton County R-I School District in Cole Camp, the Sedalia School District 200 at the Middle School and Horace Mann Elementary. In 1990, he went to Skyline Elementary School until he retired.

Howard was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church near Cole Camp. He was a 51-year member of Our Savior Lutheran Church, where he served on many boards of the church, his most recent the Board of Elders. He was a Godly man and was proud to be a member of Our Savior.

Howard had many hobbies, but his biggest passion was his collection of Hallmark ornaments. He was always excited to put up his trees and have an open house to share with his friends and family. This year the Cordes home was featured on the SFCC Tour of Homes. He was an avid Royals and Chiefs fan who always watched all of the games.

He is survived by his wife Sandy of the home; a sister Verna (Walt) Ehlers of Warsaw, brothers-in-law John (Vicki) Rieves of Warsaw and Daryl Hofstetter of Stover; nieces and nephews: Sandy Kelly of Parkville, Lynn (Wendall) Smith of Lee's Summit, Dena Legerrio of Stover, Darrin Hofstetter of Florence, Kevin Rieves of Kansas City, Amy Rieves of Glasgow; many great-nieces and nephews; his puppy Katy of the home; and a host of friends.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 22, 2019, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Sedalia with Pastor Andrew Tessone officiating. Burial will be in St. John's Lutheran Cemetery near Cole Camp.

The family will receive friends from 6 - 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Sedalia.

The family suggests memorial contributions be given to Our Savior Radio Ministries in care of the Fox Funeral Home, Cole Camp.

Pallbearers will be Todd Smart, Casey Denney, Ryan Ewigman, Cole Thompson, Chad Williams, and Jerry Ehlers. Honorary pallbearers will be William Smart, Lynn Snow, David Backer, Walter Ehlers, Wendell Smith, Don Harms, Andy Brackman, and John Ewigman.

