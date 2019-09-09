Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hubert Ronald Butler. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JACKSON, Tenn. - Hubert Ronald Butler, 91, of Jackson Tennessee, passed away on Sunday, August 11, 2019, at Brooksdale Jackson Oaks.

Ron was born on February 3, 1928, in Worthington, Missouri, the son of Journey and Gertrude Butler who preceded him in death.

Ron was united in marriage to Delores Lampher on June 27, 1948, in Granite City, Illinois.

Ron served proudly in the U.S. Army for 20 years. Ron served two tours in the Korean War as well as two tours in the Vietnam War. Ron received the Silver Star for his service in the Vietnam War.

After retiring from the Army, Ron opened and operated Broadway Texaco and Wrecker Service in Sedalia, MO for fifteen years.

During his time in Sedalia, Ron was a dedicated and proud member of the Masonic Lodge and earned his 50-year pin. Ron was also a member of the Sedalia Shrine Club.

Ron is survived by his wife of 71 years of marriage, Delores Butler of Sedalia, Missouri.

He is also survived by four children Gail Cisco (Ron Cisco – deceased) of Holts Summit, MO; Gary Butler (Dawn) of Medina, TN; Greg Butler (Karla) of Battleground, WA; Robin Banaka (Greg) of Sedalia, MO; ten grandchildren and twenty great-grandchildren.

Graveside services will be held at the Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Higginsville, MO on September 30, 2019, at 12 p.m. Ron will receive full military honors and the Rev. Chad McMullin will officiate.

