COLUMBIA - Idah Iona Steinkuhler, 106, of Columbia, Missouri, passed away at her home on Thursday, August 27, 2020.
Idah was born on October 10, 1913, in Warrensburg, Missouri, the daughter of the late Frank and Lottie Haller. She was united in marriage to Paul Steinkuhler on October 12, 1946.
Idah was the President of the Pettis County Republican Women's Club as well as the President of the Women's Auxiliary for the American Legion. In addition, Idah was very active at her church, La Monte Christian Church, as well as the La Monte School System. She received her teachers' certificate from Central Missouri State College in Warrensburg, MO, and took pride in being influential in business and community events in La Monte. Idah also enjoyed sewing, quilting, gardening, fishing, and activities with her family.
Idah is survived by her daughter Paulena Broyles of Columbia, Missouri, grandchildren Paula (David) DeBates of Columbia, Duane Frerking (Nikki) of Versailles, MO and six great-grandchildren; Jessica Simpson, Brooke Simpson, Akrista Greer, Taylor Frerking, Duanna Frerking, and Raven DeBates.
She was proceeded in death by her parents Frank and Lottie Haller and her husband, Paul.
A graveside service is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday, September 4, 2020, at the La Monte Cemetery in La Monte, Missouri.
Arrangements are under the direction of Parker-Millard Funeral Service and Crematory; 12 East Ash Street, Columbia, Missouri, 65203; (573) 449-4153. Condolences may be left online for the family at www.ParkerMillard.com.