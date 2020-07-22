KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Iker Jaime Lemus-Martinez, 24, of La Monte, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Research Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. Prayers of the Rosary will be said at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia with visitation following until 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Father David Veit officiating. Those attending services should wear a mask. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store