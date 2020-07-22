1/
Iker Jamie Lemus-Martinez
KANSAS CITY, Mo. - Iker Jaime Lemus-Martinez, 24, of La Monte, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020, at Research Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri. Prayers of the Rosary will be said at 5 p.m. Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia with visitation following until 7 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1 p.m. Monday, July 27, 2020, at St. Patrick Catholic Church with Father David Veit officiating. Those attending services should wear a mask. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Heckart Funeral Home.

MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Heckart Funeral Home
JUL
26
Rosary
05:00 PM
Heckart Funeral Home
JUL
27
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
