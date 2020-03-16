Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ilene K. Thompson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



She had been employed by Third National Bank and the former Ewing Funeral Home, both in Sedalia, as well as home day care.

Her immediate survivors include her husband, Tom, daughters, Amy Thompson, Alicia Thompson, a grandson, Keaton Thompson; and three sisters, Carol Foster of Topeka, KS, Donna M. Rothell of Tecumseh, NE and Karen A. Luhring of Tulsa, OK.

Funeral services for Ilene will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at First United Methodist Church –West Campus (Celebration Center). Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Lawrence. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, March 16th at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence.

Memorials are suggested to the Great Plains SPCA in Merriam, Kansas and may be sent in care of the Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.

For more information or to post a condolence go to

LAWRENCE, Kansas - Ilene K. Thompson, 72, of Lawrence, KS, passed away at her home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She and her family resided in Sedalia from 1989 until 2004.She had been employed by Third National Bank and the former Ewing Funeral Home, both in Sedalia, as well as home day care.Her immediate survivors include her husband, Tom, daughters, Amy Thompson, Alicia Thompson, a grandson, Keaton Thompson; and three sisters, Carol Foster of Topeka, KS, Donna M. Rothell of Tecumseh, NE and Karen A. Luhring of Tulsa, OK.Funeral services for Ilene will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at First United Methodist Church –West Campus (Celebration Center). Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Lawrence. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, March 16th at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence.Memorials are suggested to the Great Plains SPCA in Merriam, Kansas and may be sent in care of the Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Mar. 17, 2020

Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for SedaliaDemocrat.com Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close