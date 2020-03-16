LAWRENCE, Kansas - Ilene K. Thompson, 72, of Lawrence, KS, passed away at her home on Wednesday, March 11, 2020. She and her family resided in Sedalia from 1989 until 2004.
She had been employed by Third National Bank and the former Ewing Funeral Home, both in Sedalia, as well as home day care.
Her immediate survivors include her husband, Tom, daughters, Amy Thompson, Alicia Thompson, a grandson, Keaton Thompson; and three sisters, Carol Foster of Topeka, KS, Donna M. Rothell of Tecumseh, NE and Karen A. Luhring of Tulsa, OK.
Funeral services for Ilene will be at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at First United Methodist Church –West Campus (Celebration Center). Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery in Lawrence. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday, March 16th at Warren-McElwain Mortuary in Lawrence.
Memorials are suggested to the Great Plains SPCA in Merriam, Kansas and may be sent in care of the Warren-McElwain Mortuary, 120 W. 13th Street, Lawrence, KS 66044.
For more information or to post a condolence go to warrenmcelwain.com
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Mar. 17, 2020