PHOENIX, Ariz. - Inez L. Knievel passed away at Hospice of the Valley, Phoenix, AZ, on September 3, 2019, with her loving family at her side.
Inez was born in Elgin, NE, on July 29,1925.
On December 27, 1943, she married Anton Knievel. They were blessed with 6 children. Anton passed in 1998.
Inez loved her family, listening to Lawrence Welk and watched Mass and prayed the rosary daily.
In 1980, she and her husband moved to Phoenix.
Survivors include Judy Knievel, Terry Knievel (Bev) Phoenix, Az, Jim Knievel, Magnolia, Texas, Toni Weise (Larry) Sedalia, one sister Diane Henry, Cortland, New York, nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren.
She was proceeded in death by her daughter Cheryl Callahan and her son Daniel Knievel.
Services will be held September 9, 2019, at St Simon and Jude Cathedral, Phoenix, AZ.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com on Sept. 8, 2019