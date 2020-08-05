3/24/1939 - 8/3/2020
Iolene Gorham, 81, of Slater, died Monday, August 3, 2020 at the Big
Bend Retreat in Slater.
Due to the continued COVID-19 pandemic, public graveside services will
be held Tuesday, August 11, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Slater City Cemetery,
with Rev. Wellington J. Gorham, Jr. and Marvin Davis officiating.
Pallbearers will be Fred Hayes, Jr., Austin Jaco, Craig Thompson, Billy
Parker, Dakota Thompson, and Derek Rew. Visitation will be Tuesday from
9:30 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. at Weiker Funeral Home in Slater. Social
distancing will be observed, and face coverings are suggested, and will
be available if needed. Memorials are suggested to Life Without Limbs
in care of the funeral home.
Born March 24, 1939 in Dalton, she was the daughter of the late
Corinthian Jaco and Ethlyn Ohantha Cook. On June 26, 1957, she married
Wellington J. Gorham, Sr., and he preceded her in death on October 25,
2019.
She is survived by two sons, Rev. Wellington J. Gorham, Jr. of Gilliam,
and James Gorham and his friend Tina Goodale of Marshall; two daughters,
Bonnie Jo White of Old Hickory, Tennessee, and Terri Davis and her
husband Marvin of Charlotte, North Carolina; twelve grandchildren;
eleven great-grandchildren; and a sister, Marva Smith of Sedalia. She
was preceded in death by a daughter, Linda Gorham; and three brothers.
Mrs. Gorham was a longtime member of the St. Paul Baptist Church in
Slater, where she worked in the Mission Department. She served on the
Mother Board, was a church usher, and sang in the Mother Board Choir.
