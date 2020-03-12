Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Payne Evans. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CANONSBURG, Pennsylvania - Irene Payne Evans, 88, formerly of Sedalia, passed away peacefully in Canonsburg, PA. on March 8, 2020 completing a long journey with Alzheimer's. She was born March 5, 1932, the daughter of Joseph Bahner and Johanna Klein Bahner.

On Sept. 3, 1966, she married Glenn Payne, who preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her siblings, Edward and Leo Bahner and Bernadine Hammond.

She is survived by two daughters, Rebecca Callaway of Springfield, MO and Lisa Stokan (Matthew) of Canonsburg, PA., and a sister-in-law, Marlene Neidholdt, of Sedalia.

Irene graduated from Sacred Heart High School and worked at Town & Country Shoe Factory and later was employed as a telephone operator for Southwestern Bell, United Telephone and Whiteman Air Force Base. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church.

Like most people of her age, Irene was "fiscally conservative" and could drive a hard bargain, often asking at yard sales, "This coffee cup is marked 15 cents – would you take a dime?". She loved a good nap, a quality that her eldest daughter inherited. She passed on her love of cats to both daughters. She liked to piddle and take her time. It was common knowledge that it took Irene at least three hours to get ready for Mass. Irene liked buffets (mainly for the dessert station) and games of chance like Bingo, cake walks, raffles and slot machines. If you went to a casino with her, she'd always stake you $20. She had an impressive and complicated system of doing laundry that NASA probably couldn't figure out. She was a strong-willed, tough German lady who loved her church and had a special fondness for the Blessed Virgin Mary.

Irene will be laid to rest at a later date next to her husband in Sedalia. The family suggests donations to the or to Sacred Heart Church. If you have a beloved family member or friend making their own journey with Alzheimer's, spend time visiting with them even if it's not the easy thing to do. You'll be glad that you did.

