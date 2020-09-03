COLE CAMP - Irish Ilileen Montgomery, 96, of Warsaw, formerly of Independence, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Good Samaritan Care Center in Cole Camp. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at First United Methodist Church in Cole Camp where the family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will be at a later date in Leavenworth National Cemetery in Leavenworth, Kansas. Arrangements are under the direction of the Fox Funeral Home in Cole Camp.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store