COLE CAMP - Irish Ilileen Montgomery, 96, of Warsaw, formerly of Independence, died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Good Samaritan Care Center in Cole Camp. Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at First United Methodist Church in Cole Camp where the family will receive friends beginning at 2 p.m. Burial will be at a later date in Leavenworth National Cemetery in Leavenworth, Kansas. Arrangements are under the direction of the Fox Funeral Home in Cole Camp.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Sep. 3 to Sep. 4, 2020.