SEDALIA - J. Dale Stansberry, USAF Master Sergeant, Retired, 80, of Sedalia, passed away peacefully Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Fair View Nursing Home.

He was born Oct. 6, 1938, in Ottumwa, Iowa, a son of Max A. Stansberry and Edith C. Kearns Stansberry. On June 1, 1984, he was married to LaVerne Berry, who survives of the home.

Mr. Stansberry graduated from Ottumwa High School. He served in the Navy from 1956-1959 where he saw duty aboard Air Craft Carriers in the North Atlantic and Mediterranean Sea.

He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1959 to 1976. After electronics and weapons control training in Denver, he spent two years at Wheelus AB, Libya, then transferred back to Denver to attend Instructor training and teach electronic aircraft systems. After receiving additional training in newer Solid State technologies, in 1965, he was selected to participate in the Joint USAF/Contractor Test Force on the F-111A at Edwards AFB, Ca. His next assignment was Cannon AFB, NM where he trained maintenance technicians and aircrew on the Integrated Avionics Systems of the aircraft. Sergeant Stansberry was then chosen to attend Contractor training for the FB-111A, which was a bomber version of the F-111A, and setup up and teach a training course at Carswell AFB, TX for maintenance and aircrew. He then transferred to Plattsburg AFB, NY, setting up and teaching courses of instruction for local technicians and aircrew in support of the FB-111A.

He retired after transferring back to Denver and serving as a Training Manager where he coordinated the development of AF-wide avionics training courses for new aircraft and future space shuttle navigations systems.

Mr. Stansberry came to the Sedalia area to teach Electronics Technology at State Fair Community College. Within a year, he was promoted to Department Head. He then joined the Kelsey Hayes team in 1978 to become the afternoon shift superintendent. He began developing computer software for the local Kelsey Hayes plant which led him to a full-time occupation as a software developer. He was also a member of the Sedalia Blue Lodge No. 236, A.F.&A.M., and past member of the Sedalia Scottish Rite and Ararat Shrine in Kansas City. His hobbies, for the most part, have been his chosen professions. He loved to read about new technology and be creative in developing new software applications based on that technology. When he wasn't involved in technology, he enjoyed spending time with his grandson, Jarrett.

Also surviving are four daughters, Yvonne Muldoon of Huntingburg, IN; Sharon (Mike) Hogen of Kokomo, IN; Tracy (Brian) Zimmerschied of Mora, MO; Kimberly (Brian) Corban of Nixa, MO; and three stepchildren, Briggitte (Randy) Woodall of Smithton, MO; Scott (Donna) Stetzenbach, Jeff (Becky) Stetzenbach both of Sedalia, MO; and two brothers, Max of Ottawa, Il.; Dave of Eldon, Mo.; two sisters; Judy Bunce of Des Moines, IA, and Margaret Arndt of Phoenix, AZ; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; nine step-grandchildren; and ten great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Marilyn, three brothers, John of Clinton, Ia.; Gene of Norman, Ok.; Jim of Agency, Ia.; an infant daughter Lucinda Kaye Stansberry, and stepdaughter Crystal Lynn Jones.

Memorial services will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019, at Heckart Funeral Home with Rev. Jason Veale officiating. Full military honors will be presented by the U.S. Air Force.

Honorary bearers will be all of Dale's grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. until service time Wednesday at the funeral home.

