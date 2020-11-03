KINGSVILLE - Jack "Brad" Bradford Alpert, 68, of Kingsville, Missouri, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020, at his home.
Brad was born on December 29, 1951, in Sedalia, Missouri, the son of Jack and Barbara (Rice) Alpert.
He graduated from Smith-Cotton High School in Sedalia, Missouri, the class of 1970. Brad married his wife, Jo Ann (Henry) Alpert, in Knob Noster, Missouri, on August 20, 2007.
He held degrees in Psychology and Statistics from the University of Missouri-Columbia and the University of Missouri-Kansas City. Brad was self-employed as Owner and President of the Missouri Bullet Company in Kingsville, Missouri. Being a former resident of Sedalia, Kansas City and Columbia, Brad had made Kingsville his home for the past 30 years. He was of the Jewish Faith.
Brad was preceded in death by his father, Jack Alpert.
He is survived by his wife, Jo Ann Alpert of the home; his mother, Barbara (Rice) Franklin Nunez of Kingsville, MO; his aunt, Betty (Rice) Schlotter of Springfield, MO; cousins, Connie Jo Rodgers of Liberty, MO and Clifford Daniel Van Dyne of Sedalia, MO; many cousins and dear friends.
Funeral service and burial will be held at Crown Hill Cemetery (701 N. Engineer Ave, Sedalia, MO) on Monday, November 2, 2020, at 2:30 p.m. with Rabbi Zev Wineberg officiating. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Campbell – Cast Funeral Home (Holden, MO). A Celebration of Life for family and friends will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Sarah Cannon Cancer Institute at HCA Midwest Health, Overland Park Regional Medical Center, (10500 Quivira Road, Overland Park, KS 66215).
