SEDALIA - Jack L. Smith, 83, of Sedalia, MO, passed away Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at Bothwell Regional Health Center.
He was born on April 12, 1937, in Fayetteville, GA, the son of Claude and Violet (Cole) Smith, who preceded him in death.
He was united in marriage to Sonja Register, who preceded him in death on May 8, 2015.
Jack was a true man of God and was a member of New Hope Baptist Church, Sedalia, where he served as the Senior Men Sunday School teacher. He was a railroad conductor for the Katy Railroad and later Union Pacific Railroad. He enjoyed going to church, gardening, and thoroughly loved his wife's fried chicken. He found laughter in telling stories and jokes. He especially loved being with his family.
Survivors include a son, Beau Calabria (Marty) of Greensboro, NC; a daughter, Shannon Downs (Danny) of Blue Springs, MO; a brother, Dick Smith (Fanny) of Glasgow, KY; two sisters, Claudette Smith of Greenwood, MO, and Cindy Cramer (Jimmy) of Sedalia; three grandchildren, Dustin Downs, Haley Tryon, and Jaclyn Naylor; four great-grandchildren, Colton Tryon, Rylie Naylor, Ellie Downs, and Cooper Tryon.
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Bob Smith and a sister, Kay Harper.
Memorial services will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, June 15, 2020, at New Hope Baptist Church with Rev. Duane Duchesne officiating. Full military honors will be conducted by the Missouri Army National Guard and Sedalia VFW Post 2591.
Visitation will be from one hour prior to service time at the church.
Honorary bearers will be Dustin Downs, Kelly Smith, Jason Smith, Clayton Tryon, Eric Naylor, Matt Ross, and Ben Harper.
Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Baptist Church in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in SedaliaDemocrat.com from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Rea Funeral Chapel
1001 S. Limit Ave
Sedalia, MO 65301
(660) 826-4732
