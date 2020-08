Or Copy this URL to Share

OSAGE BEACH - Jack Springer, 90, of Stover, died Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at the Osage Beach and Rehabilitation in Osage Beach. In keeping with his wishes, he was cremated. A celebration of life will be at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the Calvary Baptist Church. Arrangements are under the direction of Scrivner-Morrow Funeral Home in Stover.

