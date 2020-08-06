SEDALIA - Jacob Penn Howe, 16, of Sedalia, passed away Tuesday, August 4, 2020, in Sedalia, MO.

He was born on January 10, 2004, in Columbia, MO, the son of David Wayne Howe and Susan Marie (Unrein) Howe, who reside in the home.

Jacob was an active teenager that enjoyed many activities. You could find him driving around, listening to music, or hanging out with his friends. He loved to ride motorcycles and race motocross, and spent many hours working on his dirtbike. He also enjoyed playing video games and had a passion for new adventures. Jacob also enjoyed many sports, especially playing catcher in baseball. He made many close friends while at Whittier HS and on the motocross track. He never met a stranger and could make conversation with anyone.

In addition to his parents he is survived by a brother, Adam Howe of the home; maternal grandparents, Harry and Margie Unrein of Jennings, KS; his aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Dr. Tom and Barbara Howe; and aunt, Brenda Howe.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at the First United Methodist Church Celebration Center with Pastor Jim Downing Jr. officiating.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the Celebration Center.

Burial will be at Highland Sacred Gardens, Sedalia, MO.

Pallbearers will be Brad McCully, Kyle McCully, Ryan Gerrish, James Barker, Evans Weber, and Deris Broussard.

Honorary bearers will be Dylan Schibi and Tanner Schibi.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Whittier High School in care of Rea Funeral Chapel.

